ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1969 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TMDV traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329. ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02.

