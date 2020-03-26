ProShares Short QQQ Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.
