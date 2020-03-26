ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0279 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. 37,405,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,223,333. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.