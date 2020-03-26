Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76.

