ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

