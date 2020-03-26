ProShares Ultra Consumer Services to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:UCC traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

