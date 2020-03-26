ProShares Ultra Consumer Services to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
NYSEARCA:UCC traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32.
ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Company Profile
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.