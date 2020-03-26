ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:UJB traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60.

