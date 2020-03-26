ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

SQQQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 104,693,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,501,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $48.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.