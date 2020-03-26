ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
NYSEARCA FXP traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 214,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,303. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.
ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile
