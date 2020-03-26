Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,388. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Featured Article: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.