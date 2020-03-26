Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,537,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

