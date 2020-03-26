Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,756,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,827,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 8,586,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,455. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

