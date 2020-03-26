Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,400 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

OMC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. 5,590,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.