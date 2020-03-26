Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,600 Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,161. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.