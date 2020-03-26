Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 950 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,428. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

