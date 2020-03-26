Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 400 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

LUV stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 16,339,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,559. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

