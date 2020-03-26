Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,159,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,685. The company has a market cap of $566.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

