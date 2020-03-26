Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

WWE stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 2,181,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

