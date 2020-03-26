Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,300 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 169,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.07.

NYSE:ALB traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,495. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

