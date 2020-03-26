Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,403,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

