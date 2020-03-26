Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12,666.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 678,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

