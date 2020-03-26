Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $51,000 Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NYSE ORA traded down $5.24 on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

