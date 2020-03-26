Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $151,000 in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,822,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baxter International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after buying an additional 534,256 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. 5,964,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,812. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.