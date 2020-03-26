Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 332 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $55.35.

