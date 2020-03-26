Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 4,786 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 431.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,585. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

