Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 602 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,393,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 786,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,318,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. 3,302,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.65.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.