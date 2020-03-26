Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,037. The company has a market capitalization of $506.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

