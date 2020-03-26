Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 213,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $294.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Several analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.
International Money Express Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
