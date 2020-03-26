Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 213,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $294.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

