Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 210 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $7.53 on Wednesday, reaching $252.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

