Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 260 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,727,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,316. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

