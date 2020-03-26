Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 642 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,765,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,573,000 after purchasing an additional 942,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,730,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

