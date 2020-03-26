Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $157,000 Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. 6,250,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

