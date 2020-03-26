Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $42,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,090. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.