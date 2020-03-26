Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of 3M by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,774,000 after buying an additional 511,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $131.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.