Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 3,397,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,395. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

