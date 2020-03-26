Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 378,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 331,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,034,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,520,650. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.