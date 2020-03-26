Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,332,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 503,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61.

