QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. 15,953,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,013,203. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.