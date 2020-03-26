Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 2.2%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.90, approximately 635,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,777% from the average daily volume of 33,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$2.15 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

