Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 2.2%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.90, approximately 635,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,777% from the average daily volume of 33,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$2.15 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

