Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,296 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.13% of Raytheon worth $77,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.78. 5,084,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

