RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 107.9% in March

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the February 27th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 121,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,236. The firm has a market cap of $257.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

