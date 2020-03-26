Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 532421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.58.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Emperor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Emperor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.