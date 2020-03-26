Red Pulse Phoenix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,433.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $27,433.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

