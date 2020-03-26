Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $360.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 367 ($4.83), with a volume of 52151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.80).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 879.09 ($11.56).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 673.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 677.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

