Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN traded down $19.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.78. 1,286,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

