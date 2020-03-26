Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Renren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.
RENN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 52,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renren has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
About Renren
Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.
