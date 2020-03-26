Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $289.20

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 289.20 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 340.10 ($4.47), with a volume of 12990170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.40 ($4.87).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTO. HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 468.50 ($6.16).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 469.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

