Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,996,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,116,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,040,750. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.