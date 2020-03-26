Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.