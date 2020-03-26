Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $21.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,718. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a 200-day moving average of $409.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

